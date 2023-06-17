Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 531,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,124 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Chevron were worth $95,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

