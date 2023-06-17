China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
China Green Agriculture stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.80.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%.
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
