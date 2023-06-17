ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 184.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Stories

