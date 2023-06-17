Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.33

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.33 and traded as high as $41.29. Chuy’s shares last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 258,102 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens increased their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.
Chuy’s Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $723.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
