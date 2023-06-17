Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.33

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.33 and traded as high as $41.29. Chuy’s shares last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 258,102 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens increased their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $723.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.