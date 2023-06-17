Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.79

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.79 and traded as high as C$9.87. Cineplex shares last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 108,914 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Cineplex Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.69 million, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Read More
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.