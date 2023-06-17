Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.79

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.79 and traded as high as C$9.87. Cineplex shares last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 108,914 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.69 million, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79.

About Cineplex

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$340.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4370471 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Read More

