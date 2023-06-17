Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.55

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.55 and traded as high as C$3.78. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 7,851 shares trading hands.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$95.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:CPH Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.43 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 134.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.4760705 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

