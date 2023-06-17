Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lifted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 903,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 685,652 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,737,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Shares of C stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.