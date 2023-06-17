Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading 3.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.18. 62,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 431,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLFD. TheStreet cut Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $757.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

