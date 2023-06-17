ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 17.9 %

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

