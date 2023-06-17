ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 17.9 %
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.05.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
