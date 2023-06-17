CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,276,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 266,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $105,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

CNX stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNX. Mizuho boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CNX Resources



CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

