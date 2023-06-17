Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.75. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

