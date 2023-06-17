Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $54,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

