Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.08 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

