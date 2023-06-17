Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.10. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 31,326 shares changing hands.

Coin Hodl Stock Up 6.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Coin Hodl Company Profile

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

