Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

