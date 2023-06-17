Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Coles Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.
About Coles Group
Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.
