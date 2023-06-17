Colliers International Group Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.85 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CIGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

