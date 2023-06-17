Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.32

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.32 and traded as low as $9.75. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 159,565 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $173.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

