Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 633,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,477.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Price Performance
Coloplast A/S stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $145.05.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile
