Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 633,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,477.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $145.05.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

