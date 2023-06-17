Comparing Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) and Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 4, suggesting that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigilon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Sigilon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $2.55 million 46.87 -$29.02 million ($1.17) -4.04 Sigilon Therapeutics $12.94 million 1.09 -$43.56 million ($14.95) -0.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigilon Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigilon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.1% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Sigilon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics N/A -222.20% -53.66% Sigilon Therapeutics -253.33% -87.94% -40.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics and Sigilon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigilon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. Given Sigilon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigilon Therapeutics is more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Sigilon Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of SLTx product candidates for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

