Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.80. Conifer shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 9,904 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Conifer from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Conifer Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Insider Activity

Conifer ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conifer news, CEO James G. Petcoff bought 200,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,215.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp grew its holdings in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Conifer makes up approximately 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 3.88% of Conifer worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

