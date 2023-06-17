Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $62,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %
ED opened at $92.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.38.
Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
