Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $62,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

ED opened at $92.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.