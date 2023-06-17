Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 653,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 539,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,404,000 after acquiring an additional 56,984 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 146,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.