Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.77.

NYSE STZ opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.04%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

