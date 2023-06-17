Contrasting Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 439.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00 Nuveen Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Goldman Sachs BDC and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.27%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Nuveen Municipal Income Fund.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $357.45 million 4.31 $55.00 million $0.41 34.34 Nuveen Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 10.90% 14.15% 6.03% Nuveen Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Nuveen Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

