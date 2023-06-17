Contrasting UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) & Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UCB and Amicus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

UCB presently has a consensus target price of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.32%. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UCB is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A N/A $0.76 61.56 Amicus Therapeutics $329.23 million 11.31 -$236.57 million ($0.70) -18.70

This table compares UCB and Amicus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UCB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UCB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and Amicus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A Amicus Therapeutics -60.63% -153.68% -27.37%

Summary

UCB beats Amicus Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data. The company also develops AT-GAA, a novel treatment paradigm for Pompe disease; and enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases. It has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital; University of Pennsylvania; and GlaxoSmithKline. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

