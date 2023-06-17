Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth $48,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

