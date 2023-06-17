Corp Srb Buys 14,338 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Srb bought 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $1,058,001.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,809,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,552,521. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Corp Srb bought 25,400 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.72 per share, with a total value of $1,872,488.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Corp Srb bought 6,800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.78 per share, with a total value of $494,904.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Corp Srb bought 6,135 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.08 per share, with a total value of $448,345.80.

On Friday, May 26th, Corp Srb bought 1,348 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.87 per share, with a total value of $96,880.76.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Corp Srb acquired 26,651 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.33 per share, with a total value of $1,927,666.83.

On Monday, May 22nd, Corp Srb acquired 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20.

SAFT stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

