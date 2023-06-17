Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $523.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
