Credit Suisse Group Boosts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $125.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Jabil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.53.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

