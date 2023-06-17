Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $11,458,972.80 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,272,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $79,850.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Yat Tung Lam sold 143,909 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,162,952.27.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -163.91 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2,305.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,601 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

