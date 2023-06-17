Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -311.89 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -2,911.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth about $313,122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after buying an additional 220,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after buying an additional 93,696 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

