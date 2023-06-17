Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 3.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.59. 117,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 120,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

