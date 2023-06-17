Critical Analysis: Halberd (HALB) and The Competition

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 363 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Halberd to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Halberd and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Halberd
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Halberd Competitors
|-2,597.12%
|-402.00%
|-21.69%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Halberd and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Halberd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Halberd Competitors
|367
|1625
|4500
|49
|2.65
Insider and Institutional Ownership
27.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Halberd and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Halberd
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.95
|Halberd Competitors
|$118.37 million
|-$16.56 million
|53.08
Halberd’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
About Halberd
Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.