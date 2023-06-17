Critical Survey: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $380,000.00 118.44 -$88.98 million ($1.00) -0.43 Orthofix Medical $460.71 million 1.56 -$19.75 million ($2.47) -7.97

Volatility & Risk

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PAVmed has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -276.05% -81.61% Orthofix Medical -14.40% -2.14% -1.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PAVmed and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 762.27%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Summary

PAVmed beats Orthofix Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

(Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.