Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 99,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 417,800 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

CCRN stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.