Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of CCK opened at $88.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Crown by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

