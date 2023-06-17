Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.68 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Capital Management acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

