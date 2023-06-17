Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.68 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
