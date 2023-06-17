Currys’ (CURY) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 53 ($0.66) price objective on the stock.

CURY opened at GBX 51.15 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.69. The firm has a market cap of £578.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 1.34. Currys has a twelve month low of GBX 48.78 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.15 ($1.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13.

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 185,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £109,581.29 ($137,113.73). 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

