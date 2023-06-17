CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 160 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQV stock opened at $216.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.