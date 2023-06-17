CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 806 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

