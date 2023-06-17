CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 693,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

