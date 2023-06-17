CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

