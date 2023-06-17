CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,812,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

