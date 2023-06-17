CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,675,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $5,087,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

AZN opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

