CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,640.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,639.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,435.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

