CVA Family Office LLC Buys 300 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom Stock Performance

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,967 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average of $115.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.