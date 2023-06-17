CVA Family Office LLC Buys 390 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

