CVA Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 1,250 iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 306.4% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the period.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

