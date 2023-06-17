CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,690,000 after acquiring an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $441.19 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,868 shares of company stock valued at $40,709,629. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

