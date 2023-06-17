CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.96 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

